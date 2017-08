Via |

Who’s the REAL winner of Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor?

Not Floyd. Not Conor. Nope … it’s STEVE HARVEY!

Fight fans were blowing up social media during the bout … trying to figure out how Steve had pulled a better ringside seat than mega-stars like LeBron James and Diddy.

Well, we might have the answer — partially.

Finish this story [here]

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: