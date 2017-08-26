Uncategorized
Cheerleaders Forced to Do Splits Despite Being in Pain [VIDEO]

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 15 hours ago
Southern Illinois v Indiana

Source: Michael Hickey / Getty


**Warning: The video at the bottom of this page is very graphic and may be disturbing**

DENVER, Colo. — Police are investigating allegations that multiple cheerleaders at a Denver high school were forced into split positions and held down by other students and coaches.

Disturbing video shows what happened at a cheer camp back in June.

KUSA reports that the cheer coach, assistant cheer coach, high school principal, assistant principal and deputy general counsel have been placed on leave.

One incoming freshman, KUSA reports, was surrounded by teammates and forced by her cheer coach into an extended split position. Other videos show eight cheerleaders repeatedly being pushed into splits, with their arms held by teammates.

The cheerleaders cry out in pain and beg for the stretching to stop.

The videos were sent anonymously to KUSA. Parents allege at least one of the students was injured due to the practice.


 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article and Video Courtesy of KUSA-TV Denver and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Picture Courtesy of Michael Hickey and Getty Images

