Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Watch: White Woman Fights Racist White Lady

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 15 hours ago
Leave a comment
Vigils Held Across For Country For Victims Of Violence At White Nationalist Rally In Charlottesville, Virginia

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

Colleen Dagg, now a social media celebrity, says using her “White privilege for the right reason” is the key to combating racism.

 

Social media has become enamored with Colleen Dagg, a White woman recorded on video pummeling a racist White lady in a hotel lobby.

According to what Someecards.com pieced together, the woman in the blue dress made a racist comment about Haitians. She stepped to Dagg and hit her, apparently after getting checked by Dagg. In response, Dagg takes off her shoes and dished out a beatdown. The hotel staff broke it up.


Dagg had this to say about racism:

SOURCE:  Someecards

SEE ALSO:

United Nations Committee ‘Warns’ US About Rising Racism

Universities Try White Identity Retreats To Combat Campus Racism

 

ARTICLE FROM: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of Someecards and NewsOne

First Picture Courtesy of Drew Angerer, Getty Images, and NewsOne

First through Fourth Tweet and Second Picture Courtesy of Twitter and NewsOne

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
JAY-Z Reveals The Inspiration Behind Rumi and Sir…
 10 hours ago
08.26.17
‘Straight Outta Compton’ Actor Is Arrested For The…
 2 days ago
08.25.17
Is Kenya Moore Lying About Her Marriage?
 2 days ago
08.25.17
Amy Schumer Responds To Reports She Demanded That…
 2 days ago
08.25.17
Jackie Christie’s Estranged Daughter Ta’Kari Lee Is Expecting…
 2 days ago
08.25.17
Issa Rae Joins Cast Of ‘The Hate U…
 2 days ago
08.24.17
George Foreman Slams Kaepernick As Unpatriotic While Praising…
 2 days ago
08.24.17
DMX Is Granted Permission To Travel Under One…
 5 days ago
08.22.17
Samuel L. Jackson And Magic Johnson Mistaken For…
 5 days ago
08.22.17
Watch: Brawl Goes Down At A Future Concert
 5 days ago
08.22.17
Celebrities React To The Passing Of Comedy Legend…
 6 days ago
08.22.17
Meek Mill Arrested In New York City For…
 1 week ago
08.21.17
Blac Chyna Now Has Her Own Line Of…
 1 week ago
08.21.17
Derek Jeter And Wife Hannah Welcome A Baby…
 1 week ago
08.21.17
Photos