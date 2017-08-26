Black Twitter Is About To Mollywop On Taylor Swift For Snagging Visuals From Beyonce’s ‘Formation’

Taylor Swift released a teaser for the first track off her new album, and no one with melanin was here for it.

Pop star Taylor Swift dropped the first single from her 10th studio album ‘Reputation’ today. Normally, a Taylor track would elicit no more than a light sigh of reaction from Black America.

But in the teaser for ‘Look What You Made Me Do,’ Taylor seems to be channeling the greatness that is Beyonce, so now we have something to say.

The single is rumored to be a diss track aimed at rapper Kanye West. You might recall, Kanye West’s wife Kim Kardashian outed Taylor Swift for lying about a private phone call between ‘The Life Of Pablo’ artist and Swift when she gave him permission to use her name on his single, ‘Famous.’

Now, Swift seems to be reclaiming her name, with a new single evoking some ‘Formation’ imagery.

Black twitter grabbed hold of the copy-cat visuals and dragged it to death. Here are some of our favs:

Taylor Swift really is the patron saint of white mediocrity posing as genius. pic.twitter.com/jiILHGtmfR — Evette Dionne 🤔 (@freeblackgirl) August 25, 2017

"My daddy alabaster…mama white as slave master. You mix that whiteness with that whiteness, get a career faster…" pic.twitter.com/wLCdOyKMQw — [kie.ran] (@danblackroyd) August 25, 2017

When he fuck me good I take his ass to Cracker Barrel. pic.twitter.com/y4x1m2cDRD — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) August 25, 2017

realizing that Taylor Swift boutta drop her album on the anniversary of Kanye's mothers death.. pic.twitter.com/V3EBRF1KPc — hailie (@tropicodelrey) August 25, 2017

