Woman Goes Into Labor, Yet Her Husband Makes a Chick-Fil-A Stop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina father-to-be whose wife was in labor made a pit stop at Chick-fil-A on the way to the hospital Monday morning and grabbed a pack of his favorite chicken nuggets.

Wess and Lacey Cope were on their way to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte around 8:30 a.m. when they took a little detour, the Charlotte Observer reports.

“She was relaxed, and I was starving,” Wess told the Observer. “If you want Chick-fil-A to move fast, tell them your wife’s in labor. They did.”

