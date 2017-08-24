Uncategorized
Woman Goes Into Labor, Yet Her Husband Makes a Chick-Fil-A Stop

Posted 20 hours ago
A Chick-fil-A logo is seen on a take out

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty


CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina father-to-be whose wife was in labor made a pit stop at Chick-fil-A on the way to the hospital Monday morning and grabbed a pack of his favorite chicken nuggets.

Wess and Lacey Cope were on their way to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte around 8:30 a.m. when they took a little detour, the Charlotte Observer reports.

“She was relaxed, and I was starving,” Wess told the Observer. “If you want Chick-fil-A to move fast, tell them your wife’s in labor. They did.”


 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of The Charlotte Observer and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Mandel Ngan and Getty Images

Post and Second Picture Courtesy of Facebook, The Charlotte Observer, and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

