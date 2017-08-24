So Beautiful
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Mary J Blige Brings Aqua Blue Fever to Miami

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
Mary J. Blige recently celebrated 25 years of musical success since the release of her iconic album, “What’s the 411”. She’s currently on her “Strength of a Woman” tour and is singing her heart out every night! On Wednesday night, she was spotted in Miami at the Fillmore Miami Beach rocking an aqua blue see through by Balmain.

The one-strap top came in a solid aqua blue, firmly fitting Mary’s curves while bottom half continued to hug her curves with a see-through net pattern. Known for her iconic fashions, Mary’s outfit was accessorized with a pair of black, platform ankle boots with gold laces.

She continued her gold bling with  beautifully designed gold bracelets on both wrists and thick hoop earrings accented with extra sparkle. Are you feeling Mary’s blue vibes? Vote haute or naught below!


