Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. & Man Get Into A Ratchet Fight Over Mustang [EXCLUSIVE]

When Roy Wood Jr. calls this man, he is already angry with him before he can even get the prank under way. Quickly, their conversation devolves into expletives and hilarious insults that have nothing to do with the black mustang Roy was calling about in the first place. Click on the audio player to find hear how it all unfolds in this hilarious prank call on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

