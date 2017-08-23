JAY & BEY: Quarter-Million Dollar Monthly Mortgage

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have a monthly mortgage that’s likely higher than your home’s value.

They’re paying the bank a quarter-million dollars every month to pay off their 53 million dollar loan to buy their 88 million dollar home!

Only five other mansion in Los Angeles are worth more!

This sprawling 30,000 square-feet mansion in Bel-Air is their first purchase in Los Angeles. The two-acre estate features a separate house for the staff. A full-sized basketball court plus four swimming pools! One for each of the kids, and the parents get their own. (Los Angeles Times)

