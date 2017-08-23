JAY & BEY: Quarter-Million Dollar Monthly Mortgage

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have a monthly mortgage that’s likely higher than your home’s value.
They’re paying the bank a quarter-million dollars every month to pay off their 53 million dollar loan to buy their 88 million dollar home!
Only five other mansion in Los Angeles are worth more!
This sprawling 30,000 square-feet mansion in Bel-Air is their first purchase in Los Angeles. The two-acre estate features a separate house for the staff. A full-sized basketball court plus four swimming pools! One for each of the kids, and the parents get their own. (Los Angeles Times)
Fasho Thoughts:
- Movin’ on up…
- They must spend a million dollars a month to pay for jets, wardrobe, nannies, chefs, and champagne & cigars.
- According to Zillow, half the house in the United States sell for 200-grand or less.
- Jay and Bey have a combined 1.2 billion dollars. This home is now 5% of their net worth.
- Imagine the kids playing hide-and-go-seek … and never being seen again for days.
Beyonce & Jay Z Are Tribal Royalty At Their Carter Push Party
Beyonce & Jay Z Are Tribal Royalty At Their Carter Push Party
