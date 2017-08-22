Lifestyle
OWN’s New Docu-Series ‘Black Love’ Celebrates The Romantic Journeys Of Your Fav Celeb Couples

OWN's new docu-series explores the highs and lows of Black relationships.

Posted 6 hours ago
OWN’s new docu-series ‘Black Love’ highlights your fav celeb couples and their journey to lifetime partnership.

The series goes beyond the glitz and glamour of love that fans may see on the red carpet and delves into the hardship and troubles the couples overcame to merge lives.

Featured couples include Oscar-winner Viola Davis and husband Julius Tennon, actress Meagan Good and  her husband pastor/producer DeVon Franklin, and actress Tia Mowry and husband/actor Cory Hardrict

The four episode series is the brainchild of filmmakers Codie Elaine Oliver and Tommy Oliver (“The Perfect Guy”) and Confluential Films.

It will air on Tuesday, August 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.  The series will air regularly on Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT beginning on September 2.

 

 

