The Real Reason Da Brat Didn’t Watch The Solar Eclipse [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
Da Brat Solar Eclipse

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show


Yesterday it felt like everyone in the world was either watching the solar eclipse or talking about it. Da Brat posted a video and it just so happened to be filmed while the solar eclipse was happening.

The reason she didn’t want to watch the eclipse is because she didn’t want to mess up her eyeballs.

 

Da Brat also believes that we are in horrible times of Trump and you never know what might happen during this eclipse. She said, “What if they eyeballs blow up or turn into a pillar of salt while watching?” Da Brat was being cautious, but literally in less that two minutes into her talking it was pitch black.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6 am ET.

Photos