The Real Reason Da Brat Didn’t Watch The Solar Eclipse [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Yesterday it felt like everyone in the world was either watching the solar eclipse or talking about it. Da Brat posted a video and it just so happened to be filmed while the solar eclipse was happening.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The reason she didn’t want to watch the eclipse is because she didn’t want to mess up her eyeballs.

Da Brat also believes that we are in horrible times of Trump and you never know what might happen during this eclipse. She said, “What if they eyeballs blow up or turn into a pillar of salt while watching?” Da Brat was being cautious, but literally in less that two minutes into her talking it was pitch black.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6 am ET.

RELATED: Da Brat & Gary With Da Tea Defend Evelyn Lozada’s Right To Keep The Ring [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Da Brat Raps A Hilarious Impersonation Of Quantasia Sharpton In The Flow & Go! [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Da Brat Tries To Shut Marlon Wayans Up [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]