Gary’s Tea: Why LeToya Luckett Doesn’t Deserve Shade For Her Engagement [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
Actress, singer and Destiny’s Child alum LeToya Luckett announced her engagement last week! News came as a surprise to many of Luckett’s fans, who didn’t even know there was a new man in the picture so soon after her two-month long marriage to relationship expert Rob Hill.

According to Gary With Da Tea, some folks are throwing shade for that reason, rather than being happy about the new love that has blossomed for the singer. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

