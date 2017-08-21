Gary’s Tea: Why LeToya Luckett Doesn’t Deserve Shade For Her Engagement [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Actress, singer and Destiny’s Child alum LeToya Luckett announced her engagement last week! News came as a surprise to many of Luckett’s fans, who didn’t even know there was a new man in the picture so soon after her two-month long marriage to relationship expert Rob Hill.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to Gary With Da Tea, some folks are throwing shade for that reason, rather than being happy about the new love that has blossomed for the singer. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Letoya Luckett Dishes About Her New Boyfriend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Will Letoya Luckett Find Another Acting Job After “Single Ladies”? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: What’s Letoya Luckett’s Biggest Insecurity? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]