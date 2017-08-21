Gary’s Tea: Why LeToya Luckett Doesn’t Deserve Shade For Her Engagement [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Actress, singer and Destiny’s Child alum LeToya Luckett announced her engagement last week! News came as a surprise to many of Luckett’s fans, who didn’t even know there was a new man in the picture so soon after her two-month long marriage to relationship expert Rob Hill.
According to Gary With Da Tea, some folks are throwing shade for that reason, rather than being happy about the new love that has blossomed for the singer. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett Host The 2017 Black Music Honors [PHOTOS]
50 photos Launch gallery
1. Da Brat & Rickey Smiley
Source:Central City Productions
1 of 50
2. 2017 Black Music Honors - Arrivals
Source:Getty
2 of 50
3. Damien Hall & Teddy Riley From Guy
Source:Central City Productions
3 of 50
4. 2017 Black Music Honors - Arrivals
Source:Getty
4 of 50
5. Da Brat
Source:Central City Productions
5 of 50
6. 2017 Black Music Honors
Source:Getty
6 of 50
7. Sevyn Streeter & Karen Streeter
Source:Central City Productions
7 of 50
8. 2017 Black Music Honors
Source:Getty
8 of 50
9. 2017 Black Music Honors - Arrivals
Source:Getty
9 of 50
10. 2017 Black Music Honors - Arrivals
Source:Getty
10 of 50
11. Rickey Smiley
Source:Central City Productions
11 of 50
12. Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett
Source:Central City Productions
12 of 50
13. The Jacksons, Don Jackson & Erma Davis
Source:Central City Productions
13 of 50
14. Leela James
Source:Central City Productions
14 of 50
15. Slick Rick
Source:Central City Productions
15 of 50
16. Kid 'N Play
Source:Central City Productions
16 of 50
17. Oleta James
Source:Central City Productions
17 of 50
18. Dr. Bobby Jones
Source:Central City Productions
18 of 50
19. Oleta James
Source:Central City Productions
19 of 50
20. State Farm Insurance Reps
Source:Central City Productions
20 of 50
21. Nicole C. Mullen
Source:Central City Productions
21 of 50
22. Jody Watley
Source:Central City Productions
22 of 50
23. Da Brat
Source:Central City Productions
23 of 50
24. The Jacksons
Source:Central City Productions
24 of 50
25. Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett
Source:Central City Productions
25 of 50
26. Avery Sunshine
Source:Central City Productions
26 of 50
27. Kid 'N Play
Source:Central City Productions
27 of 50
28. Da Brat & Rickey Smiley
Source:Central City Productions
28 of 50
29. The Jacksons, Don Jackson & Erma Davis
Source:Central City Productions
29 of 50
30. Sevyn Streeter & LeToya Luckett
Source:Central City Productions
30 of 50
31. The Jacksons, Don Jackson & Rickey Smiley
Source:Central City Productions
31 of 50
32. The Jacksons
Source:Central City Productions
32 of 50
33. The Jacksons
Source:Central City Productions
33 of 50
34. Oleta Adams & Leela James
Source:Central City Productions
34 of 50
35. Montell Jordan & Kristin Hudson
Source:Central City Productions
35 of 50
36. Sevyn Streeter, Jody Watley & Vivian Green
Source:Central City Productions
36 of 50
37. Marvin Winans
Source:Central City Productions
37 of 50
38. Karen Clark Sheard
Source:Central City Productions
38 of 50
39. SWV
Source:Central City Productions
39 of 50
40. Sevyn Streeter, Jody Watley & Vivian Green
Source:Central City Productions
40 of 50
41. Latice Crawford
Source:Central City Productions
41 of 50
42. Slick Rock
Source:Central City Productions
42 of 50
43. Dave Hollister
Source:Central City Productions
43 of 50
44. Karen Clark Sheard
Source:Central City Productions
44 of 50
45. Rickey Smiley & Letoya Luckett
Source:Central City Productions
45 of 50
46. Shanice & Tony Terry
Source:Central City Productions
46 of 50
47. 2017 Black Music Honors
Source:Central City Productions
47 of 50
48. 2017 Black Music Honors
Source:Central City Productions
48 of 50
49. Jody Watley With Damien Hall & Teddy Riley From Guy
Source:Central City Productions
49 of 50
50. Kid 'N Play
Source:Central City Productions
50 of 50