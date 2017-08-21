The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Praise Break: Tina Campbell Talks “Too Hard Not To” & Upcoming Tour [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Tina Campbell talked with Rickey Smiley about her new song, “Too Hard Not To.” They got silly about performing in church, and praise dancers. She talks about the tour ahead, and the new season of Mary Mary premiering next month. Click on the audio player to hear the inspiring and funny interview in this Praise Break on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

