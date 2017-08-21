Praise Break: Tina Campbell Talks “Too Hard Not To” & Upcoming Tour [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tina Campbell talked with Rickey Smiley about her new song, “Too Hard Not To.” They got silly about performing in church, and praise dancers. She talks about the tour ahead, and the new season of Mary Mary premiering next month. Click on the audio player to hear the inspiring and funny interview in this Praise Break on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Get more Praise Breaks here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays at 9:50 a.m. to hear the Praise Break LIVE!

RELATED: Praise Break: Tina Campbell Shares What Inspired The Song “Too Hard Not To” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Tina Campbell “Too Hard Not To” [NEW MUSIC + LYRIC VIDEO]

RELATED: Praise Break: Bryan Popin On Struggles That Helped Him Write “I Got Out” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]