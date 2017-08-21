The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Joke Of The Day: Husband & Wife Breakup [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment


After discussing the devastating episode of “Power,” Rock-T gives us the Joke Of The Day.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

He talks about why a married couple might really being getting a divorce.

Listen to the hilarious joke and don’t forget to tune into “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6 am ET.

RELATED: Joke Of The Day: Making Holy Water [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Joke Of The Day: Cows & Chickens [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Joke Of The Day: The Man Who Stole A Car [EXCLUSIVE]

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

16 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met



comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
DMX Is Granted Permission To Travel Under One…
 23 hours ago
08.22.17
Samuel L. Jackson And Magic Johnson Mistaken For…
 1 day ago
08.22.17
Watch: Brawl Goes Down At A Future Concert
 1 day ago
08.22.17
Celebrities React To The Passing Of Comedy Legend…
 1 day ago
08.22.17
Meek Mill Arrested In New York City For…
 4 days ago
08.21.17
Blac Chyna Now Has Her Own Line Of…
 4 days ago
08.21.17
Derek Jeter And Wife Hannah Welcome A Baby…
 4 days ago
08.21.17
Janet ‘Aunt Viv’ Hubert Allegedly Gives Omarosa The…
 4 days ago
08.21.17
Jesse Williams Responds To Aryn-Drake Lee’s Claims In…
 4 days ago
08.21.17
Michael B. Jordan Teams Up With ‘Moonlight’ Co-Writer…
 5 days ago
08.18.17
Madea’s Back! Check Out The Latest Poster For…
 5 days ago
08.18.17
‘Insecure’s Amanda Seales Drags ‘Non-Racist’ Lady Gaga
 5 days ago
08.18.17
Drake’s Alleged Baby’s Mother Just Had A Baby…
 5 days ago
08.18.17
Bun B Confronts Racist At White Supremacist Rally
 6 days ago
08.17.17
Photos