Jay-Z Makes A Good Point With Support Of LaVar Ball [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
LaVar Ball is a man who has rubbed everyone the wrong way with his outlandish statements and impulsive actions since he entered the NBA spotlight. When news of his $495-a-pop sneaker line, the Big Baller Brand, circulating, many people criticized him for such high prices and his audacity to charge such an amount straight out the gate.

Jay-Z, however, looks at it differently. He explains why it doesn’t make sense to him not to support LaVar Ball, and, well, he makes a really good point. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Pages news on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Continue reading Jay-Z Makes A Good Point With Support Of LaVar Ball [EXCLUSIVE]

