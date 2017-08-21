Who Done It: Gary With Da Tea’s White Woman Senses Are Tingling [EXCLUSIVE]

This round of “Who Done It” is played by the morning show crew! When Headkrack reads off descriptions of crimes committed, players have to guess the ethnicity of the person responsible for the crime. In this game, when it was Gary With Da Tea‘s turn, the answer was beyond obvious. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
