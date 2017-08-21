The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Who Done It: Gary With Da Tea’s White Woman Senses Are Tingling [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 19 hours ago
Leave a comment


This round of “Who Done It” is played by the morning show crew! When Headkrack reads off descriptions of crimes committed, players have to guess the ethnicity of the person responsible for the crime. In this game, when it was Gary With Da Tea‘s turn, the answer was beyond obvious. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

RELATED: Who Done It?: Bride Pulls Out Gun From Under Her Wedding Dress [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Who Done It: Man Kicks 6-Year-Old Girl Over Tokens At Chuck-E-Cheese [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Man’s 10-Year Sentence Didn’t Help Him Win “Who Done It” [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (08/12 – 08/18)

15 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (08/12 – 08/18)

Continue reading Who Done It: Gary With Da Tea’s White Woman Senses Are Tingling [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (08/12 – 08/18)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
DMX Is Granted Permission To Travel Under One…
 23 hours ago
08.22.17
Samuel L. Jackson And Magic Johnson Mistaken For…
 1 day ago
08.22.17
Watch: Brawl Goes Down At A Future Concert
 1 day ago
08.22.17
Celebrities React To The Passing Of Comedy Legend…
 1 day ago
08.22.17
Meek Mill Arrested In New York City For…
 4 days ago
08.21.17
Blac Chyna Now Has Her Own Line Of…
 4 days ago
08.21.17
Derek Jeter And Wife Hannah Welcome A Baby…
 4 days ago
08.21.17
Janet ‘Aunt Viv’ Hubert Allegedly Gives Omarosa The…
 4 days ago
08.21.17
Jesse Williams Responds To Aryn-Drake Lee’s Claims In…
 4 days ago
08.21.17
Michael B. Jordan Teams Up With ‘Moonlight’ Co-Writer…
 5 days ago
08.18.17
Madea’s Back! Check Out The Latest Poster For…
 5 days ago
08.18.17
‘Insecure’s Amanda Seales Drags ‘Non-Racist’ Lady Gaga
 5 days ago
08.18.17
Drake’s Alleged Baby’s Mother Just Had A Baby…
 5 days ago
08.18.17
Bun B Confronts Racist At White Supremacist Rally
 6 days ago
08.17.17
Photos