Who Done It: Gary With Da Tea’s White Woman Senses Are Tingling [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

This round of “Who Done It” is played by the morning show crew! When Headkrack reads off descriptions of crimes committed, players have to guess the ethnicity of the person responsible for the crime. In this game, when it was Gary With Da Tea‘s turn, the answer was beyond obvious. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

RELATED: Who Done It?: Bride Pulls Out Gun From Under Her Wedding Dress [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Who Done It: Man Kicks 6-Year-Old Girl Over Tokens At Chuck-E-Cheese [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Man’s 10-Year Sentence Didn’t Help Him Win “Who Done It” [EXCLUSIVE]