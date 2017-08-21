Ms. Pat On Why She Got Baptized 25 Times [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Comedian extraordinaire Ms. Pat came through to the “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” She talked to the morning show crew about her new book, “Rabbit,” and the details behind the real life childhood photo on the front cover. She talked about her past life as a drug dealer, after having two kids at the age of 15, when couldn’t get a job. She describes herself as a “crazy mom,” whose kids “knew the deal.” She laughs about being grateful for the statute of limitations, because without that there would be no book.

Ms. Pat also talks about the “good black man with no back teeth who could read,” who helped her raise both her kids and her sister’s. She recalls getting shot twice before 16 by that man, and shooting him back and the shock she experienced when she went to pick him up from the hospital. She says that now she has been married to different man for 25 years, and recalls learning to deal with the intensity of her life story with comedy. She also reveals why she was baptized 25 times and how she realized when she was older that her mom was running a scam with it. Plus, she reveals that she sold a show to Lee Daniels on FOX, and has a sit-com in the works now. Click on the audio player to hear more from this hilarious exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

