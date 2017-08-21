Watch: Brawl Goes Down At A Future Concert

Things got violent at aconcert on Friday due to a fan that was a little too hype.

Future was performing at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex in Alabama. He was in the middle of jamming out to “Wicked” when an overzealous fan rushed onstage. TMZ sources say security was able to remove the fan, but once he was back on the floor, he started fighting with security. They shoved him back into the crowd, and the people near him started fighting.

Arena security and off-duty police eventually calmed the situation. Meanwhile, Future continued through his set. Sources say EMTs treated several people and the police took statements. There’s no news on if any arrests were made. You can watch video of the brawl below.





