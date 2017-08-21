Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

DMX Is Granted Permission To Travel Under One Rule

The cost of freedom.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 23 hours ago
Leave a comment

Ruff Ryders Reunion Concert - Brooklyn, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


DMX got a win this week. The rapper, whose under house arrest for failing a drug test and violating bail conditions, has been requesting that a judge allow him to leave the state of New York. He wants to travel for performance gigs, so he can support his large family (15 kids, by the way).

Now, it seems the judge is cutting DMX, legal name Earl Simmons, some slack by allowing him to go to Atlanta next week. The “Party Up” spitter can go there for a gig from August 21 to August 24, but under one condition — he must be accompanied by a sober coach, according to court documents. Not only does DMX have to be under the supervision of a sober coach, but he must pay for them out of pocket.

DMX’s lawyer, Murray Richman, mentioned the sober coach idea in a court filing on Wednesday to address worries that the popular rapper might fall off. At the end of it all, a sober coach seems to be worth DMX getting that money. “We’re ecstatic about the court’s decision giving Mr. Simmons the opportunity to perform and continue his career,” Richman said.

Secure the bag, DMX!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
DMX Is Granted Permission To Travel Under One…
 23 hours ago
08.22.17
Samuel L. Jackson And Magic Johnson Mistaken For…
 1 day ago
08.22.17
Watch: Brawl Goes Down At A Future Concert
 1 day ago
08.22.17
Celebrities React To The Passing Of Comedy Legend…
 1 day ago
08.22.17
Meek Mill Arrested In New York City For…
 4 days ago
08.21.17
Blac Chyna Now Has Her Own Line Of…
 4 days ago
08.21.17
Derek Jeter And Wife Hannah Welcome A Baby…
 4 days ago
08.21.17
Janet ‘Aunt Viv’ Hubert Allegedly Gives Omarosa The…
 4 days ago
08.21.17
Jesse Williams Responds To Aryn-Drake Lee’s Claims In…
 4 days ago
08.21.17
Michael B. Jordan Teams Up With ‘Moonlight’ Co-Writer…
 5 days ago
08.18.17
Madea’s Back! Check Out The Latest Poster For…
 5 days ago
08.18.17
‘Insecure’s Amanda Seales Drags ‘Non-Racist’ Lady Gaga
 5 days ago
08.18.17
Drake’s Alleged Baby’s Mother Just Had A Baby…
 5 days ago
08.18.17
Bun B Confronts Racist At White Supremacist Rally
 6 days ago
08.17.17
Photos