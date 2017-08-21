Music
Home > Music

5 Things You Need To Know About Tiny Harris & Master P’s New Basketball League

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment
Global Mixed Gender Basketball League

Source: GMGB / GMGB

(ATLANTA, GA) – August 21, 2017 – Percy “Master P” Miller and Tameka “Tiny” Harris joined forces together last week announcing their new joint venture, the “Global Mixed Gender Basketball Professional League.” The historic announcement took place at the Philips Arena in Atlanta, GA. Harris’ appointment, makes her the first female owner in the league. For more information, visit the website at www.globalmixedgenderbasketball.com

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Here are a few things you need to know about the GMGB.

 

1. It features both men and women, playing on the same team, with male and female coaches, managers and staff.

Global Mixed Gender Basketball League

Source: GMGB / GMGB

2. The team is paid on equal levels; no more will a woman make less than a man for performing the same job.

Global Mixed Gender Basketball League

Source: GMGB / GMGB

3. Opportunities are given to local college age players.

Global Mixed Gender Basketball League

Source: GMGB /GMGB

4. For each community involved in Global Mixed Gender Basketball, the league will award one scholarship for a high school male graduate and one for a high school female graduate.

Global Mixed Gender Basketball League

Source: GMGPL /GMGB

5. So far there are three teams, but more will be added.

 

 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
DMX Is Granted Permission To Travel Under One…
 23 hours ago
08.22.17
Samuel L. Jackson And Magic Johnson Mistaken For…
 1 day ago
08.22.17
Watch: Brawl Goes Down At A Future Concert
 1 day ago
08.22.17
Celebrities React To The Passing Of Comedy Legend…
 1 day ago
08.22.17
Meek Mill Arrested In New York City For…
 4 days ago
08.21.17
Blac Chyna Now Has Her Own Line Of…
 4 days ago
08.21.17
Derek Jeter And Wife Hannah Welcome A Baby…
 4 days ago
08.21.17
Janet ‘Aunt Viv’ Hubert Allegedly Gives Omarosa The…
 4 days ago
08.21.17
Jesse Williams Responds To Aryn-Drake Lee’s Claims In…
 4 days ago
08.21.17
Michael B. Jordan Teams Up With ‘Moonlight’ Co-Writer…
 5 days ago
08.18.17
Madea’s Back! Check Out The Latest Poster For…
 5 days ago
08.18.17
‘Insecure’s Amanda Seales Drags ‘Non-Racist’ Lady Gaga
 5 days ago
08.18.17
Drake’s Alleged Baby’s Mother Just Had A Baby…
 5 days ago
08.18.17
Bun B Confronts Racist At White Supremacist Rally
 6 days ago
08.17.17
Photos