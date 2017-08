101.1 THE WIZ IS GONNA FLY YOU OUT FOR A WEEKEND WITH THE WEEKEND. WE’RE SENDING YOU AND A FRIEND, ALL EXPENSES PAID, TO SEE THE WEEKEND IN CONCERT… IN MIAMI!!!! ….WHO DOESN’T WANT A LIL GETAWAY FOR THE WEEKEND, WITH THE WEEKEND! MAKE SURE TO FOLLOW YOUR #1 STATION FOR HIP-HOP AND R&B AND ENTER TO WIN!!!!!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: