Trey Songz Apologizes to Detroit, Pleads Guilty To 2 Misdemeanor Counts

Remember when Trey Songz waswas arrested in Detroit after trashing the stage and punching a police officer????
Well, according to reports Trey songz, pleaded guilty to two charges of disturbing the peace and apologized to the city of Detroit.
Trey was sentenced to 18 months of non-reporting probation, random drug testing and anger management classes.
Trey Songz 'Tremaine the Tour' Live at The Pageant
Trey Songz ‘Tremaine the Tour’ Live at The Pageant
