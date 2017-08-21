9 O'Clock News
Trey Songz Apologizes to Detroit, Pleads Guilty To 2 Misdemeanor Counts

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Trey Songz at Boom 103.9

Remember when Trey Songz waswas arrested in Detroit after trashing the stage and punching a police officer????

Well, according to reports Trey songz, pleaded guilty to two charges of disturbing the peace and apologized to the city of Detroit.

Trey was sentenced to 18 months of non-reporting probation, random drug testing and anger management classes.

Photos