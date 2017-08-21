Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

Watch Eclipse 2017 LIVE Here!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 6 hours ago
Leave a comment

It’s #Eclipse2017 day! Today all of North America — from coast to coast — will be treated to a solar eclipse. The path will stretch from Salem, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina. Thanks to NASA TV we can watch live video coverage of the event.

RELATED: DIY Solar Eclipse Glasses: Step By Step How to Make Your Own

NASA’s “Eclipse Across America” segment will feature the natural phenomena from various locations including on the ground, sky, and telescopes.

These feeds are scheduled to run from 12 pm – 4 pm EDT.

For the Latest In News & Entertainment. Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Meek Mill Arrested In New York City For…
 3 days ago
08.21.17
Blac Chyna Now Has Her Own Line Of…
 3 days ago
08.21.17
Derek Jeter And Wife Hannah Welcome A Baby…
 3 days ago
08.21.17
Janet ‘Aunt Viv’ Hubert Allegedly Gives Omarosa The…
 3 days ago
08.21.17
Jesse Williams Responds To Aryn-Drake Lee’s Claims In…
 3 days ago
08.21.17
Michael B. Jordan Teams Up With ‘Moonlight’ Co-Writer…
 4 days ago
08.18.17
Madea’s Back! Check Out The Latest Poster For…
 4 days ago
08.18.17
‘Insecure’s Amanda Seales Drags ‘Non-Racist’ Lady Gaga
 4 days ago
08.18.17
Drake’s Alleged Baby’s Mother Just Had A Baby…
 4 days ago
08.18.17
Bun B Confronts Racist At White Supremacist Rally
 5 days ago
08.17.17
Lakeith Stanfield Talks ‘Crown Heights’ And How He…
 5 days ago
08.17.17
Chris Brown On The Night He Assaulted Rihanna:…
 5 days ago
08.17.17
LeBron James Calls For Love And Rips Into…
 5 days ago
08.17.17
Solange Slams White Supremacists And Deletes Her Twitter…
 5 days ago
08.17.17
Photos