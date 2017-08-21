DIY Solar Eclipse Glasses: Step By Step How to Make Your Own

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The first solar eclipse is happening today since 1979 and glasses are almost as hard to find as a winning mega millions ticket… we might be exaggerating a bit but you get it. Everyone wants to see a piece of history go down today but did you know that if you try to view it with the naked eye you can have permanent blinding damage to your eyes? It’s not worth it

So we’ve got the step by step video on how to make your own pinhole camera to protect your eyes and witness history! Want to know exactly when the solar eclipse will take place in your zip code? CLICK HERE

Follow @wiznationcincy

