9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Bruno Mars And Chance The Rapper Collab On The Way?

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 days ago
Leave a comment

Bruno Mars and Chance The Rapper both publicly made it known that they would love to work with each other. Only thing left to do is hop in the studio right?

While doing his #AskTheDragon fan questions on Twitter, someone wanted to know who Bruno would like to collaborate with, obviously he said Chance.

Well Chance was stalking Bruno’s page showing interest in another one of his tweets and accidentally saw who Mars wanted to get in the studio with.

Chance The Rapper says he already has choreography ideas so I’m guessing this is a done deal.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
DMX Is Granted Permission To Travel Under One…
 23 hours ago
08.22.17
Samuel L. Jackson And Magic Johnson Mistaken For…
 1 day ago
08.22.17
Watch: Brawl Goes Down At A Future Concert
 1 day ago
08.22.17
Celebrities React To The Passing Of Comedy Legend…
 1 day ago
08.22.17
Meek Mill Arrested In New York City For…
 4 days ago
08.21.17
Blac Chyna Now Has Her Own Line Of…
 4 days ago
08.21.17
Derek Jeter And Wife Hannah Welcome A Baby…
 4 days ago
08.21.17
Janet ‘Aunt Viv’ Hubert Allegedly Gives Omarosa The…
 4 days ago
08.21.17
Jesse Williams Responds To Aryn-Drake Lee’s Claims In…
 4 days ago
08.21.17
Michael B. Jordan Teams Up With ‘Moonlight’ Co-Writer…
 5 days ago
08.18.17
Madea’s Back! Check Out The Latest Poster For…
 5 days ago
08.18.17
‘Insecure’s Amanda Seales Drags ‘Non-Racist’ Lady Gaga
 5 days ago
08.18.17
Drake’s Alleged Baby’s Mother Just Had A Baby…
 5 days ago
08.18.17
Bun B Confronts Racist At White Supremacist Rally
 6 days ago
08.17.17
Photos