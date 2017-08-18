9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Who Leaked Power? Mystery Solved

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 hours ago
Leave a comment

Angela and Ghost

Source: Starz / Starz


If you can think back to when the world stopped and no it wasn’t Beyonce this time. It was actually the leaking of the final episodes of Starz POWER.  I mean Starz was pissed  even threaten to take legal actions on the person was responsible.

Well I guess 50 Cent is being served!

Yes ladies and gentlemen 50 Cent is our  culprit! NOw, If you remember originally when 50 was accused of being responsible he quickly denied those allegations. However, after the leak, rantings went up 10 percent after last episodes and 50 cent has confessed.


According, to 50, Starz knew he knew when HBO’s Game of Thrones leaked the show had a spike in ratings, and since Mr. Jackson wants to win and Starz assumed the suspicious leak came from in house and they were right on.

If you didn’t catch the leak episodes you can catch the regular schedule program of POWER on Starz Sunday at 9pm

Source: vibe.com 

 

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Michael B. Jordan Teams Up With ‘Moonlight’ Co-Writer…
 24 hours ago
08.18.17
Madea’s Back! Check Out The Latest Poster For…
 1 day ago
08.18.17
‘Insecure’s Amanda Seales Drags ‘Non-Racist’ Lady Gaga
 1 day ago
08.18.17
Drake’s Alleged Baby’s Mother Just Had A Baby…
 1 day ago
08.18.17
Bun B Confronts Racist At White Supremacist Rally
 2 days ago
08.17.17
Lakeith Stanfield Talks ‘Crown Heights’ And How He…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
Chris Brown On The Night He Assaulted Rihanna:…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
LeBron James Calls For Love And Rips Into…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
Solange Slams White Supremacists And Deletes Her Twitter…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
Jeffree Star Speaks Out About Kim Kardashian Defending…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
DMX Says He Needs To Get Out Of…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
Where Are They Now: Reality TV Stars Of…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
Ezekiel Elliot Accuses His Ex Of Saying: ‘I’m…
 3 days ago
08.15.17
Issa Rae Responds To Fans Noticing The Lack…
 3 days ago
08.15.17
Photos