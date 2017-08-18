NatiNews: 1-Year-Old OVERDOSES on Drugs!

A week after President Donald Trump declared opioid crisis a “national emergency” a one year old is found dead by his father.

According to the Butler County Coroner’s Office, 1-year-old Dorrico Dawaun Brown Jr. died due to toxicity of a combination of drugs, including oxycodone.

Dorrico Dawaun Brown found his son lying on the bed not breathing and cold. With the help of the dispatcher the father performed CPR to the son until help arrived.

Kentucky is ranked third in the country for drug overdose deaths.

