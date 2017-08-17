Uncategorized
Dead Man’s Wife & Girlfriend Started Fighting At His Funeral, And Everyone Ended Up Pepper Sprayed

A day of mourning turned into a day of fighting when the alleged girlfriend of a deceased man confronted his wife.

 

Dayton police were called to Young Lusain Funeral Home after Nicole Corbitt walked into the funeral claiming to be the girlfriend of the deceased.

The dead man’s widow, identified as Jacqueline Finley, immediately asked Corbitt to leave. As Corbitt exited the scene, she punched Finley’s daughter, Shyla Cooks, in the face, NYDNreports.

The violence escalated with several women jumping in to defend Shyla. After funeral home employees struggled to stop the fighting, Finley pepper sprayed the group of women and ended the brawl.

Police said Cook had a swollen eye, but no other injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made.

