Drake’s Alleged Baby’s Mother Just Had A Baby Shower

Champagne Papi is nowhere to be found.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Drake‘s alleged baby mama is turning up this week! Sophie Brussaux is celebrating with a baby shower. Over the weekend, she lived it up with close friends and sources from theJasmineBRAND say she plans on naming the baby boy Adonis. You can take a look at her celebration photos below [swipe].

Too bad the baby’s father — who may or may not be Drake — wasn’t there. As reported earlier, Drake’s camp released a statement about Sophie, saying, “This woman has a very questionable background. She has admitted to having multiple relationships. We understand she may have problems getting into the United States. She’s one of many women claiming he got them pregnant. If it is in fact Drake’s child, which he does not believe, he would do the right thing by the child.” You might remember Drake’s reps also said Sophie had sex with another big time rapper at the same time as Drake.

Seems like Sophie isn’t sweating the daddy’s absence, though. Congrats to her!

