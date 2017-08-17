Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

‘Insecure’s Amanda Seales Drags ‘Non-Racist’ Lady Gaga

She gave it to her straight.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

2015 Black Girls Rock! - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty


Lady Gaga responded to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia with one big question for the Black community on Tuesday. See below:

While Gaga got many responses answering her call on Twitter, others were not as supportive. One of them is Insecure actress Amanda Seales. She responded to Gaga with some tough words. Check them out below.

Amanda then goes on to say, the historical trope of Black people playing “mammy” to White folks is over.

The next day, Amanda wasn’t finished.

And just in case more White people needed help from Amanda, she pinned this video to her Twitter page.

What do you think of Amanda’s clap back to the “Poker Face” pop singer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Michael B. Jordan Teams Up With ‘Moonlight’ Co-Writer…
 24 hours ago
08.18.17
Madea’s Back! Check Out The Latest Poster For…
 1 day ago
08.18.17
‘Insecure’s Amanda Seales Drags ‘Non-Racist’ Lady Gaga
 1 day ago
08.18.17
Drake’s Alleged Baby’s Mother Just Had A Baby…
 1 day ago
08.18.17
Bun B Confronts Racist At White Supremacist Rally
 2 days ago
08.17.17
Lakeith Stanfield Talks ‘Crown Heights’ And How He…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
Chris Brown On The Night He Assaulted Rihanna:…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
LeBron James Calls For Love And Rips Into…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
Solange Slams White Supremacists And Deletes Her Twitter…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
Jeffree Star Speaks Out About Kim Kardashian Defending…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
DMX Says He Needs To Get Out Of…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
Where Are They Now: Reality TV Stars Of…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
Ezekiel Elliot Accuses His Ex Of Saying: ‘I’m…
 3 days ago
08.15.17
Issa Rae Responds To Fans Noticing The Lack…
 3 days ago
08.15.17
Photos