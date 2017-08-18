DJ Khaled Wants You To #SecureTheBag

DJ Khaled’s ‘Wild Thoughts’ with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller has been killing the charts. This is Khaled’s first record to touch the Dance Music charts and it went number one.

Well now the hip hop star wants his fans to feel some of the success. DJ Khaled wants everyone to make their own version of the video and post it online so that he can pick a few winners. First place gets $10K, second gets $5K, and third place gets $2,500.

You’re still here reading this? Go make your ‘Wild Thoughts’ video and share some of that money with us.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: