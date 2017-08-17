Rickey Smiley Explains To “Donald Trump” Why He Can’t Say The Name Of Certain YG Song [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Before all the Charlottesville madness, Rickey Smiley chatted with “Donald Trump” and tried to school him about being so disrespectful to black people. Trump tried to assure Rickey Smiley that he loves black people, and then requested they play a certain YG song that he should really censor himself when it comes to mentioning the name of. Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

