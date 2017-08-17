The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Explains To “Donald Trump” Why He Can’t Say The Name Of Certain YG Song [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment


Before all the Charlottesville madness, Rickey Smiley chatted with “Donald Trump” and tried to school him about being so disrespectful to black people. Trump tried to assure Rickey Smiley that he loves black people, and then requested they play a certain YG song that he should really censor himself when it comes to mentioning the name of. Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Black Tony Just Realized That Donald Trump Is Racist [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley On Donald Trump & White Supremacy: “This Ain’t The 60s” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Donald Trump Wasn’t “Just Kidding” About Police Brutality [EXCLUSIVE]

Happy Birthday, Barack Obama!

3 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday, Barack Obama!

Continue reading Rickey Smiley Explains To “Donald Trump” Why He Can’t Say The Name Of Certain YG Song [EXCLUSIVE]

Happy Birthday, Barack Obama!

Barack H. Obama is the 44th President of the United States and the first African American President in American History.  His birthday is August 4th.  In celebration, here is his life in pictures.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Michael B. Jordan Teams Up With ‘Moonlight’ Co-Writer…
 24 hours ago
08.18.17
Madea’s Back! Check Out The Latest Poster For…
 1 day ago
08.18.17
‘Insecure’s Amanda Seales Drags ‘Non-Racist’ Lady Gaga
 1 day ago
08.18.17
Drake’s Alleged Baby’s Mother Just Had A Baby…
 1 day ago
08.18.17
Bun B Confronts Racist At White Supremacist Rally
 2 days ago
08.17.17
Lakeith Stanfield Talks ‘Crown Heights’ And How He…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
Chris Brown On The Night He Assaulted Rihanna:…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
LeBron James Calls For Love And Rips Into…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
Solange Slams White Supremacists And Deletes Her Twitter…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
Jeffree Star Speaks Out About Kim Kardashian Defending…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
DMX Says He Needs To Get Out Of…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
Where Are They Now: Reality TV Stars Of…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
Ezekiel Elliot Accuses His Ex Of Saying: ‘I’m…
 3 days ago
08.15.17
Issa Rae Responds To Fans Noticing The Lack…
 3 days ago
08.15.17
Photos