Bun B Goes Off On White Nationalist

A video has surfaced of Bun B attending a rally where he goes off on a white nationalist, however as Bun B explained this incident took place six months before Trump was elected into office.

“This isn’t six months after the election, this is six months before. This is how emboldened these people were at the time that Trump was on the road verbalizing this divisive rhetoric. They were already emboldened by what Trump was saying on the campaign trail before he even had the Republican nomination. It was just as explicit then, but now there’s more of them. They’ve built their numbers up significantly.”

The start of the conflict was due to man giving him the middle finger.

Check the video below:

