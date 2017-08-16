Cardi B. To Release A Spanish Version Of “Bodak Yellow” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

“Love & Hip-Hop” star Cardi B. is really making a name for herself. The reality television star continues to make history as she climbs up the charts. According to the “Hip Hop Spot” she is the female with the highest ranking song since “Anaconda.”

Cardi B. has decided to expand and make a Spanish version of the song and even celebrated it at the parade this past weekend. Kendrick Lamar is also doing great things, his album “Damn” is number one again. The album was released nearly four months ago and is still successful.

