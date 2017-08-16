The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Cardi B. To Release A Spanish Version Of “Bodak Yellow” [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 19 hours ago
Leave a comment


“Love & Hip-Hop” star Cardi B. is really making a name for herself. The reality television star continues to make history as she climbs up the charts. According to the “Hip Hop Spot” she is the female with the highest ranking song since “Anaconda.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Cardi B. has decided to expand and make a Spanish version of the song and even celebrated it at the parade this past weekend. Kendrick Lamar is also doing great things, his album “Damn” is number one again. The album was released nearly four months ago and is still successful.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6 am ET.

RELATED: Cardi B And Nicki Minaj Resolve Beef Through Twitter

RELATED: Why Nicki Minaj Should Hop On A Track With Cardi B [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Kendrick Lamar To Perform At MTV Music Awards 2017 [EXCLUSIVE]

Cardi B Serving High Fashion [PHOTOS]

1 photos Launch gallery

Cardi B Serving High Fashion [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Cardi B Serving High Fashion [PHOTOS]

Cardi B Serving High Fashion [PHOTOS]

Cardi B might love Fashion Nova, but the beauty has been upgrading her look with some serious high fashion. From Dolce and Gabbana to Balenciaga, check out our favorite high fashion looks from the Bodak Yellow singer.




 

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bun B Confronts Racist At White Supremacist Rally
 21 hours ago
08.17.17
Lakeith Stanfield Talks ‘Crown Heights’ And How He…
 22 hours ago
08.17.17
Chris Brown On The Night He Assaulted Rihanna:…
 24 hours ago
08.17.17
LeBron James Calls For Love And Rips Into…
 1 day ago
08.17.17
Solange Slams White Supremacists And Deletes Her Twitter…
 1 day ago
08.17.17
Jeffree Star Speaks Out About Kim Kardashian Defending…
 1 day ago
08.17.17
DMX Says He Needs To Get Out Of…
 1 day ago
08.17.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 1 day ago
08.16.17
Where Are They Now: Reality TV Stars Of…
 1 day ago
08.17.17
Ezekiel Elliot Accuses His Ex Of Saying: ‘I’m…
 2 days ago
08.15.17
Issa Rae Responds To Fans Noticing The Lack…
 2 days ago
08.15.17
Jermichael Finley Slams Marshawn Lynch’s National Anthem Protest
 2 days ago
08.15.17
Karrueche Claps Back At Rapper Who Dragged Her…
 3 days ago
08.15.17
This Is What Happened When Issa Rae Met…
 3 days ago
08.15.17
Photos