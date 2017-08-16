Praise Break: Travis Greene “You Waited” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Click on the audio player to hear Travis Greene‘s incredible song “You Waited” in this Praise Break on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Get more Praise Breaks here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays at 9:50 a.m. to hear the Praise Break LIVE!

RELATED: Praise Break: Stevie Wonder “As” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:Praise Break: Tina Campbell Shares What Inspired The Song “Too Hard Not To” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Praise Break: Bryan Popin On Struggles That Helped Him Write “I Got Out” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]