Prank Call: Mom Goes Off When Coach Asks For Reimbursement [EXCLUSIVE]

Roy Wood Jr. acts as coach when he calls up the parent of one of his basketball players, claiming he’s spent a whole bunch of money recruiting her son for basketball. Now that he doesn’t want to attend his school, he wants his money back- all $3,000 of it. Mom is not having it. Click on the audio player to find hear how it all unfolds in this hilarious prank call on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

