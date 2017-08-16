Uncategorized
Kamala Harris: There Aren’t ‘Many Sides’ On Charlottesville Violence

Posted 18 hours ago
U.S. Senator: ‘There are not ‘many sides’ to this.’

 

Senator Kamala Harris had to point out the obvious when she slammed Donald Trump‘s comments on White supremacist violence in Charlottesville.

In the president’s initial statements on the deadly White supremacist protest, he said that there was violence on many sides. Specifically, he said on Saturday, “We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides ― on many sides.”

To the majority of Americans, this failure to name White supremacy for what it is and condemn the violence supremacist’s in Charlottesville, was tantamount to co-signing their actions.

It was so outrageous to Kamala that the president would willfully avoid denouncing the White supremacists that she had to speak up. She wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday. “I often advocate that we look at many sides of an issue, walk in someone else’s shoes and identify and reject false choices. But there are not ‘many sides’ to this.”

She went to point out the obvious as the right and wrong sides are pretty easy to spot in this situation.

“‘Many sides’ suggests that there is no right side or wrong side, that all are morally equal. But I reject that,” She continued on Facebook. “It’s not hard to spot the wrong side here. They’re the ones with the torches and the swastikas.”


