Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Solange Pulls Out Of Twitter And Is Ready To Pull Up On Nazis

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty


If you’re looking for Solange, you won’t find her on Twitter. As a form of self-preservation, the Cranes In The Sky Singer has deleted her account. However, she went out in the name of uplifting our heroes, with her last tweet stating, “Deleting my Twitter soon, but before I dip, when we gonna pull up? And what we got to do to get my new hero Takiyah Thompson free?”

22-year-old, North Carolina Central” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>North Carolina Central University student, Takiyah Thompson, was arrested Tuesday for taking down a confederate monument in Durham, North Carolina. This act of heroism, amidst several days of political and racial tension, furthered ignited by Donald Trump, led Takiyah to be charged with two misdemeanors and two felonies for her actions.

Solange then proceeded to her Insta Stories, where she posted a note, discussing studying herself, preserving her spirit, her disgust for White supremacy, and her frustration with her son growing up with this horrible messaging. She went off using a colorful array of f-bombs throughout.

Solange is one of many public figures and celebrities speaking out against the atrocities of the white supremacist, torched marched as well as the comments and remarks of United States President, Donald Trump.

DON’T MISS:

It’s A Family Affair: Get A Seat At The Table For An Intimate Conversation Between Beyoncé And Solange

CHICK CHAT: Black Women Activists Talk Policy Reform &amp; Obamacare

Black Activist Is The First Woman To Appear On Canadian Currency

 

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful

First Picture Courtesy of Frederick M. Brown, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

First and Second Tweet and Second and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and HelloBeautiful

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bun B Confronts Racist At White Supremacist Rally
 21 hours ago
08.17.17
Lakeith Stanfield Talks ‘Crown Heights’ And How He…
 22 hours ago
08.17.17
Chris Brown On The Night He Assaulted Rihanna:…
 24 hours ago
08.17.17
LeBron James Calls For Love And Rips Into…
 1 day ago
08.17.17
Solange Slams White Supremacists And Deletes Her Twitter…
 1 day ago
08.17.17
Jeffree Star Speaks Out About Kim Kardashian Defending…
 1 day ago
08.17.17
DMX Says He Needs To Get Out Of…
 1 day ago
08.17.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 1 day ago
08.16.17
Where Are They Now: Reality TV Stars Of…
 1 day ago
08.17.17
Ezekiel Elliot Accuses His Ex Of Saying: ‘I’m…
 2 days ago
08.15.17
Issa Rae Responds To Fans Noticing The Lack…
 2 days ago
08.15.17
Jermichael Finley Slams Marshawn Lynch’s National Anthem Protest
 2 days ago
08.15.17
Karrueche Claps Back At Rapper Who Dragged Her…
 3 days ago
08.15.17
This Is What Happened When Issa Rae Met…
 3 days ago
08.15.17
Photos