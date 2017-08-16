Solange Pulls Out Of Twitter And Is Ready To Pull Up On Nazis

Solange Knowles last tweet on twitter as of today pic.twitter.com/JJQznDGJ6j — H.I.M. 💋 (@gayysian) August 16, 2017

If you’re looking for, you won’t find her on Twitter. As a form of self-preservation, the Cranes In The Sky Singer has deleted her account. However, she went out in the name of uplifting our heroes, with her last tweet stating, “Deleting my Twitter soon, but before I dip, when we gonna pull up? And what we got to do to get my new herofree?”

22-year-old, North Carolina Central” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>North Carolina Central University student, Takiyah Thompson, was arrested Tuesday for taking down a confederate monument in Durham, North Carolina. This act of heroism, amidst several days of political and racial tension, furthered ignited by Donald Trump, led Takiyah to be charged with two misdemeanors and two felonies for her actions.

a poem on self care in light of these times.

by @solangeknowles pic.twitter.com/IEcPe0g1Dp — lil fish theory (@KAgwuncha) August 16, 2017

Solange then proceeded to her Insta Stories, where she posted a note, discussing studying herself, preserving her spirit, her disgust for White supremacy, and her frustration with her son growing up with this horrible messaging. She went off using a colorful array of f-bombs throughout.

Solange is one of many public figures and celebrities speaking out against the atrocities of the white supremacist, torched marched as well as the comments and remarks of United States President, Donald Trump.

