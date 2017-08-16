Uncategorized
Peter Got His Peach: Bravo To Develop A Peter Thomas ‘RHOA’ Spin-off

Posted 20 hours ago
ASCAP 27th Annual Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Peter Thomas returns to reality TV starring in his own show.

 

‘RHOA’ star Peter Thomas may have scored his very own spinoff show from Bravo.

According to TMZ, production teams at the network started filming a pilot focusing on Peter’s club, Club One. As you can recall, starting his own club was a source of a lot of marital issues between Thomas and his ex, Cynthia Bailey.

Sources close to the site say the new show would cover Peter’s North Carolina life, owning the club and coping with his divorce from Cynthia.

Time will tell if Peter can drum up a following sans Cynthia and the housewife crew.

Do you think this show will be a hit?


SOURCES: TMZ

Explosive Fight Footage Of Peter Thomas &amp; Matt Jordan Hits The Net

Tea Talk Episode 9: Peter Thomas’ Drunk Shenanigans, Mila J’s New EP &amp; Kendall Kyndall Exclusive Interview

Peter Thomas Celebrates Arrival Of Twin Grandsons

 

ARTICLE FROM: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of TMZ and HelloBeautiful

Picture Courtesy of David Livingston and Getty Images

Photos