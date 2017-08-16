The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley On Donald Trump & White Supremacy: “This Ain’t The 60s” [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 13 hours ago
In case you missed it, Donald Trump‘s America is looking worse and worse every day. White supremacists in all their forms are getting gutsier and gutsier, while our yellow-bellied president refuses to denounce them, consequently empowering them to spread hateful rhetoric and carry out monstrous, savage acts on innocent people. After this weekend’s white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, Trump took two days to deliver a weak, phony denunciation of the very racism and bigotry that got him elected.

Then,  a day later, he showed his true colors and empowered white supremacists yet again. After a snippet from that speech, Rickey Smiley goes on an intense and sincere rant about the true consequences of Trump’s actions. While we may compare America’s current climate to the 60s, there is a major difference between now and then; marginalized folks will not be passive in response. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos