Which Fast Food Restaurant Has The Best French Fries? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 12 hours ago
French fries are paired with so many different foods, hot dogs, hamburgers, sandwiches and more. “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” talks about a list recently made by MSN after polling people from several different states. They listed a number of places that had the best french fries and you won’t believe what came in first.

Wendy’s came in at #5, Shake Shack #4, Five Guy’s #3, but what some were upset about was that Chic Fil a came in second and Arby’s came in first. While McDonald’s is normally known for the fries they didn’t even make the list. Did your favorite fast food french fry make the list?

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6 am ET.

Photos