Reima Houston Explains How She Met Bobby Valentino [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

A few weeks ago, a transgender woman by the name of Reima Houston posted video of a pants-less Bobby Valentino getting his clothes together and hurriedly exiting down the hall as she demanded money from him. What followed was speculation about Bobby Valentino’s sexual preferences, and whether or not he had been participating in prostitution.

Bobby eventually spoke up, explaining that she wasn’t a prostitute, which fueled more ridicule and debate, but didn’t prompt any more explanation- until now, of course. Reima sat down with the morning show crew to explain her side of the story, starting with how she a Bobby V met, and how things went from business to casual. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

