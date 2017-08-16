Warren Ballentine On The Difference Between White Supremacists & Regular Racists [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Donald Trump made all the excuses possible for the violent white supremacists who rallied in Charlottesville, Virginia. Now, the entire country is engaged in an intense debate. Warren Ballentine explains why his comments shouldn’t be a surprise to anybody, not only because he won the presidency on racist rhetoric, but because “the DNA of this country is racism.” Warren also explains that the events in Charlottesville are only a big deal to people because of Nazism, and a reemergence of hatred against Jews. Racism and violence against black people, however, is not what the mainstream is angry about.

Warren warns that the black community should be prepared for what could possibly come next, and wonders who from the black community is going to “try to save this president.” Plus, he explains the difference between white supremacists and just your every day white racists. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

