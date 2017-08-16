The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Warren Ballentine On The Difference Between White Supremacists & Regular Racists [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 11 hours ago
Leave a comment


In a press conference on Tuesday, Donald Trump made all the excuses possible for the violent white supremacists who rallied in Charlottesville, Virginia. Now, the entire country is engaged in an intense debate. Warren Ballentine explains why his comments shouldn’t be a surprise to anybody, not only because he won the presidency on racist rhetoric, but because “the DNA of this country is racism.” Warren also explains that the events in Charlottesville are only a big deal to people because of Nazism, and a reemergence of hatred against Jews. Racism and violence against black people, however, is not what the mainstream is angry about.

Warren warns that the black community should be prepared for what could possibly come next, and wonders who from the black community is going to “try to save this president.” Plus, he explains the difference between white supremacists and just your every day white racists. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Warren Ballentine: Trump Won’t Last More Than 2 Years As President [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Warren Ballentine Explains Why African-Americans Experience Police Brutality [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Warren Ballentine Explains How Donald Trump Took A Page Out Of Barack Obama’s Playbook [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

How Rihanna Is More Presidential Than Donald Trump

16 photos Launch gallery

How Rihanna Is More Presidential Than Donald Trump

Continue reading Warren Ballentine On The Difference Between White Supremacists & Regular Racists [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

How Rihanna Is More Presidential Than Donald Trump

In between Rihanna being a global superstar singer, creating multiple successful shoe lines with both Puma and Manolo Blahnik, in addition to partnering with Chopard, she’s now playing the role of Madame President. The beauty was spotted with French President Macron, discussing education. She was also seen with France’s First Lady, Brigitte Macron. See all the times that Rihanna was more Presidential than Trump.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bun B Confronts Racist At White Supremacist Rally
 11 hours ago
08.17.17
Lakeith Stanfield Talks ‘Crown Heights’ And How He…
 12 hours ago
08.17.17
Chris Brown On The Night He Assaulted Rihanna:…
 14 hours ago
08.17.17
LeBron James Calls For Love And Rips Into…
 14 hours ago
08.17.17
Solange Slams White Supremacists And Deletes Her Twitter…
 14 hours ago
08.17.17
Jeffree Star Speaks Out About Kim Kardashian Defending…
 15 hours ago
08.17.17
DMX Says He Needs To Get Out Of…
 15 hours ago
08.17.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 16 hours ago
08.16.17
Where Are They Now: Reality TV Stars Of…
 17 hours ago
08.17.17
Ezekiel Elliot Accuses His Ex Of Saying: ‘I’m…
 2 days ago
08.15.17
Issa Rae Responds To Fans Noticing The Lack…
 2 days ago
08.15.17
Jermichael Finley Slams Marshawn Lynch’s National Anthem Protest
 2 days ago
08.15.17
Karrueche Claps Back At Rapper Who Dragged Her…
 2 days ago
08.15.17
This Is What Happened When Issa Rae Met…
 3 days ago
08.15.17
Photos