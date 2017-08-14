How Mary J. Blige’s Step-Daughter Keeps It Real About Kendu Isaacs [EXCLUSIVE]

Mary J. Blige and Kendu Isaacs just wrapped up a messy, public divorce. It has become pretty obvious from that whole legal showdown that Kendu doesn’t have much without Mary. But Kendu’s step-daughter, Brianna Isaacs, recently revealed on “Growing Up Hip-Hop” just how much Mary J. actually upgraded her dad, and her as a result.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
It seems like Brianna is still fond of her (former?) step-mom, her dad, however, not so much. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Did Mary J. Blige’s Ex-Husband Have ASAP Rocky Jumped? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Mary J. Blige Does “What’s The 411?” With Headkrack! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Mary J. Blige: “I Was Suffering In My Marriage & Nobody Knew” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Mary J. Blige’s 22 Most Classic Looks Over The Years [PHOTOS]
22 photos Launch gallery
1. A classic Mary J. Blige look.
Source:Getty Images
1 of 22
2. Pink fur and silver metallic, Mary definitely took her share of fashion dares.
Source:Getty Images
2 of 22
3. Mary might’ve had many changes over the years, but the blonde hair and dark sunglasses always remained constant.
Source:Wenn
3 of 22
4. Mary rocks beautiful honey blonde curls.
Source:Wenn
4 of 22
5. Mary accepting a VIBE award.
Source:Wenn
5 of 22
6. She’s gorgeous in gold.
Source:Getty Images
6 of 22
7. Denim and leather chaps, get ’em Mary.
Source:Getty Images
7 of 22
8. Even with her hair tied, chillin’ with no make up on, Mary pulls it off.
Source:Getty Images
8 of 22
9. Mary looks flawless in a red leather vest.
Source:Wenn
9 of 22
10. Leather and fur, two of Mary’s favorites.
Source:Wenn
10 of 22
11. Whoa, MJB is fiery in her red hair and a matching red leather ensemble.
Source:Wenn
11 of 22
12. The Queen of Hip Hop/Soul right before she sang the National Anthem on Thanksgiving at the Oakland Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys in 2013.
Source:Getty Images
12 of 22
13. The bold red lip was a nice pop of color to her otherwise all nude ensemble.
Source:Getty Images
13 of 22
14. Mary J. and her hubby Kendu Isaacs pose on the red carpet.
Source:Getty Images
14 of 22
15. All black everything with a dash of Hermes, Mary’s doing what she does best: singing
Source:Getty Images
15 of 22
16. Fresh faced, Mary is naturally a beauty.
Source:Getty Images
16 of 22
17. Ooo kill ’em! The “No More Drama” singer gets seductive in an all black body hugging number accented with sexy slits.
Source:Getty Images
17 of 22
18. Such cute leather gloves.
Source:Getty Images
18 of 22
19. Mary had some dope accessories, peep the fly hat.
Source:Getty Images
19 of 22
20. Pink is such a great color for her.
Source:Getty Images
20 of 22
21. MJB shows some cleavage in a laced up denim top.
Source:Getty Images
21 of 22
22. Mary shows off some leg, nice thigh tattoo.
Source:Getty Images
22 of 22