The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

How Mary J. Blige’s Step-Daughter Keeps It Real About Kendu Isaacs [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment


Mary J. Blige and Kendu Isaacs just wrapped up a messy, public divorce. It has become pretty obvious from that whole legal showdown that Kendu doesn’t have much without Mary. But Kendu’s step-daughter, Brianna Isaacs, recently revealed on “Growing Up Hip-Hop” just how much Mary J. actually upgraded her dad, and her as a result.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

It seems like Brianna is still fond of her (former?) step-mom, her dad, however, not so much. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Did Mary J. Blige’s Ex-Husband Have ASAP Rocky Jumped? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Mary J. Blige Does “What’s The 411?” With Headkrack! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Mary J. Blige: “I Was Suffering In My Marriage & Nobody Knew” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Mary J. Blige’s 22 Most Classic Looks Over The Years [PHOTOS]

22 photos Launch gallery

Mary J. Blige’s 22 Most Classic Looks Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Mary J. Blige’s 22 Most Classic Looks Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Mary J. Blige’s 22 Most Classic Looks Over The Years [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ezekiel Elliot Accuses His Ex Of Saying: ‘I’m…
 7 hours ago
08.15.17
Issa Rae Responds To Fans Noticing The Lack…
 7 hours ago
08.15.17
Jermichael Finley Slams Marshawn Lynch’s National Anthem Protest
 7 hours ago
08.15.17
Karrueche Claps Back At Rapper Who Dragged Her…
 1 day ago
08.15.17
This Is What Happened When Issa Rae Met…
 1 day ago
08.15.17
Irv Gotti Blames Racism On Kylie Jenner And…
 1 day ago
08.15.17
Jesse Williams Refused To Stand For The National…
 1 day ago
08.15.17
Kevin Hart Claps Back At ‘Bitter’ Women Dragging…
 1 day ago
08.15.17
Juicy J Announces He’s Expecting His First Child
 4 days ago
08.11.17
Cardi B Under Fire For Transphobic And Racist…
 4 days ago
08.11.17
Blac Chyna Allegedly Takes Shots At Rob Kardashian…
 4 days ago
08.11.17
No, She Didn’t: Khia Rips Into Trina’s Alleged…
 5 days ago
08.10.17
Kevin Hart Faces Lawsuit After His Security Allegedly…
 5 days ago
08.10.17
DMX May Face Jail Time For Violating Tax…
 5 days ago
08.10.17
Photos