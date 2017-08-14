Did Blac Chyna’s Side Piece Already Get Fired From “Love & Hip-Hop”? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
When Rob Kardashian blew up his relationship issues with Blac Chyna on the internet, it was spurred by some pictures she allegedly sent him of her in bed with her side piece, Ferrari. From that explosive revelation, however, came Ferrari’s fifteen minutes of fame, in the form of a spot on “Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta.”

But according to Headkrack, those 15 minutes might already be up, all because Ferrari said too much, too soon. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

