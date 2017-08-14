The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Jeff Johnson Says Racism And White Supremacy Isn’t Going Anywhere [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
The aftermath of Charlottesville has “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” talking about everything that happened this weekend.

Jeff Johnson spoke about how the neo-Nazis as well as White-nationalist that rallied believed this country is theirs and feel threatened.

Johnson also spoke about how Black people need to not give them time because they aren’t worth it.

He also spoke about Trump and how he’s a coward for possibly supporting these men and women. Rickey chimed in about the importance of voting and how we can really fight back.

Don’t forget to listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6 am ET.

RELATED: UPDATE: Driver In Charlottesville Car Attack Arrested

RELATED: Black Leaders Denounce Violent Charlottesville Rally

RELATED: Why Isn’t The Media Calling White Supremacists “Thugs” & “Terrorists”? [EXCLUSIVE]



