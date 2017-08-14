The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Helps Aspiring Singer Share Her John Legend “All Of Me” Remake [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
A woman named Kim reached out to Rickey Smiley to ask if she could come on the show and play her music. Kim is a singer who has been doing music her whole life. She talks about all of her musical influences, and shares her very own remake of John Legend‘s “All Of Me.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

