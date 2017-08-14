What Will Quantasia Sharpton Do Now That Usher Doesn’t Have Herpes? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

A few people came to the media to accuse Usher of having herpes, and to announce legal action on the matter. Among them is Quantasia Sharpton, who has a history of “finessing” celebrities. After all the hubbub when this story first broke, however, it has become apparent that Usher doesn’t actually have herpes, so the whole thing is looking more and more like a scam every day.

Rickey Smiley got the chance to talk to “Quantasia” and he asked her what she was going to do now that Usher doesn’t even have herpes. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

