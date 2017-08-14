The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
What Will Quantasia Sharpton Do Now That Usher Doesn’t Have Herpes? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 24 hours ago
A few people came to the media to accuse Usher of having herpes, and to announce legal action on the matter. Among them is Quantasia Sharpton, who has a history of “finessing” celebrities. After all the hubbub when this story first broke, however, it has become apparent that Usher doesn’t actually have herpes, so the whole thing is looking more and more like a scam every day.

Rickey Smiley got the chance to talk to “Quantasia” and he asked her what she was going to do now that Usher doesn’t even have herpes. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

