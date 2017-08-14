Cincy
Cincinnati Native Spotted at Charlottesville attack (Photo)

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
Social media is exposing people who attended the protests in Charlottesville over the weekend.

The photos shows three white men beating a black man in a parking garage following the clash between attendees of a white nationalist rally and counter-protesters.


According to The Cincinnati Enquirer, The Mason Police department has been receiving numerous calls from people ID’ing the man in the helmet as a former Mason student.

Read more about this story here.

Photos