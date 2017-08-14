Trump Gets Petty When Black CEO Quits Manufacturing Council

Photo by

News
Home > News

Trump Gets Petty When Black CEO Quits Manufacturing Council

Kenneth Frazier, CEO of Merck & Co., resigned from President Trump's American Manufacturing Council when the President's response to violence in Charlottesville was insufficient.

Written By: NewsOne Staff

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Kenneth Frazier, CEO of Merck & Co., resigned from President Trump’s American Manufacturing Council when the President’s response to violence in Charlottesville was insufficient.

CNN reports that when he resigned, Frazier released a statement saying, “America’s leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy.” Trump immediately responded with a tweet that reinforced his reputation for pettiness. Trump wrote that Frazier’s resignation will provide him more time for lowering prices for “ripoff drugs.”

When a White nationalist “unity rally”  went horribly awry, the nation looked to a President whose election is still under investigation for a condemnation of the racial hatred that spurred the attack. Instead, Trump issued a statement blaming the violence on “all sides,” insinuating that the counter-protesters were responsible for the violence they suffered.

After his comments were rebuked over the weekend, Trump did release a statement condemning the White supremacist hate groups that converged in Charlottesville, VA. He called the groups “repugnant,” departing from the stance he took while campaigning. Frazier’s resignation is not the first time Trump has been rebuked by Corporate America.  Most recently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk stepped down from the manufacturing council after Trump’s June 1 announcement that he was leaving the Paris climate accord.

SOURCE: CNN Money

SEE ALSO:

Charlottesville Hero Pushed Fiancée Out Of The Way Of Deranged Terrorist

WATCH: White Supremacist Charlottesville Rally Organizer Flees From Counterprotesters

Here Is What We Know So Far About Charlottesville Terrorist James Alex Fields

Stirring Photos Of The Black Lives Matter Protests In Baton Rouge

13 photos Launch gallery

Stirring Photos Of The Black Lives Matter Protests In Baton Rouge

Continue reading Stirring Photos Of The Black Lives Matter Protests In Baton Rouge

Stirring Photos Of The Black Lives Matter Protests In Baton Rouge

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ezekiel Elliot Accuses His Ex Of Saying: ‘I’m…
 7 hours ago
08.15.17
Issa Rae Responds To Fans Noticing The Lack…
 7 hours ago
08.15.17
Jermichael Finley Slams Marshawn Lynch’s National Anthem Protest
 7 hours ago
08.15.17
Karrueche Claps Back At Rapper Who Dragged Her…
 1 day ago
08.15.17
This Is What Happened When Issa Rae Met…
 1 day ago
08.15.17
Irv Gotti Blames Racism On Kylie Jenner And…
 1 day ago
08.15.17
Jesse Williams Refused To Stand For The National…
 1 day ago
08.15.17
Kevin Hart Claps Back At ‘Bitter’ Women Dragging…
 1 day ago
08.15.17
Juicy J Announces He’s Expecting His First Child
 4 days ago
08.11.17
Cardi B Under Fire For Transphobic And Racist…
 4 days ago
08.11.17
Blac Chyna Allegedly Takes Shots At Rob Kardashian…
 4 days ago
08.11.17
No, She Didn’t: Khia Rips Into Trina’s Alleged…
 5 days ago
08.10.17
Kevin Hart Faces Lawsuit After His Security Allegedly…
 5 days ago
08.10.17
DMX May Face Jail Time For Violating Tax…
 5 days ago
08.10.17
Photos