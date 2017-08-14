Shonda Rhimes Is Taking Her Talents To Netflix

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Shonda Rhimes Is Taking Her Talents To Netflix

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

After fifteen years at ABC Studios, hit-making showrunner Shonda Rhimes is taking her talents to  Netflix.

“Our current shows will continue to thrive on ABC and Shondaland will be there every step of the way,” said Rhimes. “I could not have asked for a better home to begin my career. Starting today, we are thrilled to begin creating new Shondaland stories with Netflix. Everyone at Shondaland is honored to expand both our audience and our creative identity with Ted and the entire team at Netflix.”

Though the exact figures have not been revealed, the Hollywood Reporter reports that Rhimes and her Shondaland banner will be in a four-year deal with Netflix.

“Shonda Rhimes is one of the greatest storytellers in the history of television,”  said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos. “Her work is gripping, inventive, pulse-pounding, heart-stopping, taboo-breaking television at its best. We’re so excited to welcome her to Netflix.”
Shondaland shows Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How to Get Away With Murder will remain at ABC. These shows are also currently featured on Netflix. Rhimes is the first African-American woman to notch the rare 100-episode milestone three times in her career (for Grey’s, Private Practice and Scandal).

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ezekiel Elliot Accuses His Ex Of Saying: ‘I’m…
 7 hours ago
08.15.17
Issa Rae Responds To Fans Noticing The Lack…
 7 hours ago
08.15.17
Jermichael Finley Slams Marshawn Lynch’s National Anthem Protest
 7 hours ago
08.15.17
Karrueche Claps Back At Rapper Who Dragged Her…
 1 day ago
08.15.17
This Is What Happened When Issa Rae Met…
 1 day ago
08.15.17
Irv Gotti Blames Racism On Kylie Jenner And…
 1 day ago
08.15.17
Jesse Williams Refused To Stand For The National…
 1 day ago
08.15.17
Kevin Hart Claps Back At ‘Bitter’ Women Dragging…
 1 day ago
08.15.17
Juicy J Announces He’s Expecting His First Child
 4 days ago
08.11.17
Cardi B Under Fire For Transphobic And Racist…
 4 days ago
08.11.17
Blac Chyna Allegedly Takes Shots At Rob Kardashian…
 4 days ago
08.11.17
No, She Didn’t: Khia Rips Into Trina’s Alleged…
 5 days ago
08.10.17
Kevin Hart Faces Lawsuit After His Security Allegedly…
 5 days ago
08.10.17
DMX May Face Jail Time For Violating Tax…
 5 days ago
08.10.17
Photos